‘Chiyaan’ Vikram on his birthday with the first glimpse of the highly anticipated Tamil film THANGALAAN

Leading Indian content studio Jio Studios and Studio Green Films, a premiere film production and distribution company owned by Mr. K.E. Gnanavelraja have joined hands for the highly anticipated and ambitious film ‘THANGALAAN’, written and directed by Tamil cinema’s highly acclaimed filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, starring Indian cinema’s iconic actor ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram.

Amidst mounting anticipation for the film’s release, the team commemorated the occasion of ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram’s birthday today with a special treat for fans by releasing a captivating video that unveiled some glimpses of the eagerly awaited ‘THANGALAAN’, celebrating Vikram's stunning transformation – a mesmerising tribute on his special day.

Commenting on the tribute video on Vikram’s birthday, Director Pa.Ranjith, said,”Thangalaan is a vision to present a historical adventure story based on true events, backed by phenomenal effort from Vikram sir and the entire team. I am quite excited Jio Studios, India’s leading content studio is joining hands with our producer Studio Green K.E. Gnanavelraja to present the film. I am confident the film will reach the globe and the targeted audience with the might of Jio Studios. On the occasion of Vikram sir’s birthday, this tribute video is to showcase the efforts put in by Vikram sir, which helped the film to get its due attention and create huge expectations.”

THANGALAAN is currently in post-production and its release date shall be announced shortly. This historical adventure will release globally in cinemas in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages in a grand manner soon.