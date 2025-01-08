‘Daaku Maharaaj’ serve as a reference point itself: Director Bobby Kolli

The much-awaited film Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is all set to make a grand entry into theatres worldwide on January 12, 2025. The film has completed all its post-production work and is now ready for its much-anticipated release. Directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Naga Vamsi, Daaku Maharaaj also stars Pragya Jaiswal and Shraddha Srinath in pivotal roles.

At a press conference held in Hyderabad, the team expressed their excitement and confidence about the film's success. Director Bobby Kolli revealed, “We didn’t take any references for this film; we’ve made Daaku Maharaaj to serve as a reference point itself. We’ve crafted a unique trailer, and the response has been phenomenal. We are expecting a similar reception on January 12.”

Producer Naga Vamsi highlighted the significance of the film, saying, “Daaku Maharaaj will be remembered as a landmark in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s illustrious career. We are also thrilled to announce that the film will have a simultaneous release in Tamil.”

Actress Pragya Jaiswal, who plays a key role in the film, shared her excitement, stating, “I am fortunate that Daaku Maharaaj will release on my birthday, January 12. I have portrayed a deglam role, and it’s something the audience must experience on the big screen.”

Shraddha Srinath, also part of the ensemble cast, expressed her belief in the film's potential, saying, “I’m confident this film will mark a significant turning point in my career.” With a strong ensemble cast and an exciting premise, Daaku Maharaaj is expected to deliver a unique cinematic experience, and the team eagerly awaits its grand release.