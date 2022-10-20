Dhaawath of Ori Devuda: Vishwak is praised by Siddu

One of the most eagerly anticipated upcoming Telugu family comedies is Ori Devuda by Vishwak Sen. Ashwath Marimuthu is directing the movie. Mithila Palkar and Asha Bhat play the female leads in Little Things.

The team is currently concerned with promotions as the release date draws near. Many young performers, including Siddu Jonnalagadda, Allari Naresh, Aadi Saikumar, Akash Puri, Sandeep Kishan, Karthikeya, and many others, attended yesterday's unique Diwali Daawath event with the crew and sent their best wishes to everyone.

Then, when our DJ Tillu Siddu Jonnalagadda took the stage, he spoke movingly about Vishwak Sen. "Vishwak is one of the most passionate, dedicated, and crazy people I know," he added. I've never witnessed somebody with such insanity. I need to observe him for dedication and crazy. "Vishwak is undoubtedly the future bloody Superstar," he continued. He will be a Superstar, and I'm not just saying it to be kind. After that, Vishwak Sen kissed and hugged the actor. Tharun Bhascker-written dialogues.