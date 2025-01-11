Dhivyabharathi promises an unforgettable experience with ‘Kingston’

Actress Dhivyabharathi, who stars opposite G.V. Prakash in Kingston, India's first sea-horror adventure, recently shared her excitement about the film, calling it a thrilling journey into the ocean’s darkest secrets. The film, which is set to be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, promises to offer audiences a heart-pounding cinematic experience.

Following the release of the film's teaser, Dhivyabharathi took to Instagram to express her thoughts. “Kingston isn’t just a film – it’s a journey into the deepest, most terrifying fears of the ocean,” she wrote, encouraging viewers to brace themselves for a never-before-seen sea horror adventure. She further highlighted the film’s appeal, saying, "This one’s for all the dreamers, the brave, and the ones who dare to face the ocean’s deepest secrets."

The teaser has already garnered significant attention due to the unique genre of the film. It begins with a chilling announcement from a newsreader, revealing the mysterious disappearance of a search party sent to find missing fishermen from Thoovathur. As the narrative unfolds, the teaser teases the eerie dangers that lie beneath the surface, with G.V. Prakash’s character, Kingston, heading out to the sea despite warnings from his fellow sailors.

Directed by Kamal Prakash and produced on a large budget by Zee Studios and Parallel Universe Pictures, Kingston features an ensemble cast including Azhagam Perumal, Anthony, Chetan, Kumaravel, and Sabumon. G.V. Prakash not only stars in the film but also composed its music, further enhancing its intensity. The film also boasts impressive cinematography by Gokul Benoy and thrilling stunts choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan.

With the promise of an intense and terrifying journey into the unknown, Kingston is set to captivate audiences when it hits theaters.