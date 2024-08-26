Dhruva Vaayu’s ‘Kalinga’ set for Sept 13 release

Dhruva Vaayu, known for his film Kerosene, is all set to make his mark as both lead actor and director in his upcoming film Kalinga. Produced by Deepthi Kondaveeti and Pruthvi Yadav under the Big Hit Productions banner, the film has already created a buzz with its teaser, posters, and songs, drawing significant attention from audiences. The makers have now officially announced that Kalinga will hit theaters on September 13th.

During a recent event, Dhruva Vaayu expressed his excitement, stating, “The anticipation for Kalinga has been building since the teaser and poster release. Business deals were sealed across all areas as the content was well-received. This isn’t just another movie—it’s a blend of emotions, love, comedy, horror, and thriller, with a tight script and unique concept.”

Cinematographer Akshay shared insights into the film's production, highlighting the challenges of shooting in forest areas under unpredictable weather conditions.

Producer Deepthi Kondaveeti echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that Kalinga will leave audiences with a sense of satisfaction. Actress Pragya Nayan praised Dhruva Vaayu's direction, noting that the film successfully blends various genres, including romance, horror, and comedy.

The team is confident that Kalinga will offer a fresh cinematic experience, with Chief Marketing Head Vamsee and actor Balagam Sanjay urging everyone to watch the film on September 13th.