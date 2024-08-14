Did Ravi Teja's 'Mr. Bachchan' Theatrical Rights Sell for a Whopping Price?

Ravi Teja is set to make a comeback with his new film, ‘Mr. Bachchan,’ directed by Harish Shankar. Scheduled for release on August 15, the film is generating buzz as a mass action entertainer, marking the third collaboration between Teja and Shankar after their successful ventures Shaak and Mirapakai.

Ravi Teja’s recent films—Ravanasura, Tiger Nageswara Rao, and Eagle—underperformed at the box office. However, the pre-release business for Mr. Bachchan is notable. With a break-even target set at Rs 32 crores, the film has already secured Rs 31 crores worldwide in theatrical rights.

The trade reports suggest that the rights for the Nizam and Andhra regions alone have sold for approximately Rs 23 crores. Additional pre-release sales have totaled ₹4 crores from seeded business and Rs 2 crores from overseas and other regions. This brings the total pre-release business to Rs 31 crores. For the producers to break even, the film needs to achieve a box office collection of Rs 32 crores.

Mr. Bachchan will face strong competition upon its release. Other films releasing on August 15 include Double Smart with Ram Pothineni, Narne Nithin Ai (a project involving NTR's brother-in-law), and Vikram’s dubbed film Thangalan. The intense competition will test whether Mr. Bachchan can meet its financial targets.

The film stars Ravi Teja alongside Bhagyashree Borse, who is making her Tollywood debut. Borse’s glamorous appearance in promotions has already attracted significant attention. Additionally, Jagapathi Babu and Sachin Khedkar play key roles.

Mr. Bachchan is a remake of the 2018 Bollywood hit Raid, which starred Ajay Devgn. The original film, which focused on a high-stakes raid by IT officials, was a major success, grossing over Rs 150 crores on a Rs 40 crore budget. The Telugu remake is expected to follow a similar narrative, featuring political corruption and dramatic confrontations.