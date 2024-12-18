Dil Raju takes charge as chairman of TFDC

Renowned Tollywood producer Dil Raju has officially taken charge as the Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC). The acclaimed producer marked the occasion by performing special prayers in his office chamber before assuming his new role.

In a media interaction, Dil Raju expressed his gratitude to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy for entrusting him with the responsibility. He pledged to work tirelessly to revive the lost glory of Telugu cinema and promote the rich culture of Telangana.

“The identity of Telugu cinema was established after it moved to Hyderabad from Madras, and it is my goal to ensure that Telugu cinema flourishes globally,” said Dil Raju. He emphasized his commitment to bridging the gap between the film industry and the government, working towards resolving the challenges faced by film distributors and professionals across all facets of the industry.

With Dil Raju at the helm, there is optimism that the Telugu film industry will see significant growth and support, making this a pivotal moment for both the industry and the state's cultural development.