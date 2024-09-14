  • Menu
Director K Kranthi Madhav to commence new movie ‘DGL’ this November

Emotionally charged filmmaker K Kranthi Madhav is all set to start his new film under the title DGL. The coming-of-age movie is directed by Ganta Karthik Reddy from the Arthi Creative Team banner and has been inspired by reality.

The first-look posters have already created buzz. In one, the protagonist is seen in a striking posture, lifting his t-shirt from behind, while standing on the railway tracks at Kazipet Junction. That poster screaming out words "Journey Begins" hinted at an intriguing narrative. Another is the poster showing a bunch of friends having fun atop a railway bridge, further adding to mystery.

DGL goes floor in November 2024 with top technicians. Cinematographer Gnana Shekhar VS, who handled the camera for Kranthi Madhav's Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju, will reportedly be handling the camera for this film as well. The remaining cast and crew members are yet to be announced.

