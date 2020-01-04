Disco Raja's Pre-Release Event Date Is Announced

Ravi Teja is going to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie 'Disco Raja'. Going by the name of the movie, it seems to be a full entertainer, but as per the posters and trailer released, there is a new concept which the director has left the audience to guess out until the release of the movie.

Off late the makers of this movie has announced the grand pre-release event date. Here is the post for all the readers… Have a look!

The pre-release event will be held in a grandeur way on 18th January 2020 and more details about this event will be updated soon.



This movie is directed by VI Anand who is known to handle any sci-film with much ease. Ravi Teja is the lead actor, it is for sure that entertainment dosage reaches its heights. Nabha Natesh is the female lead of this movie and Tanya Hope, Payal Rajput, Vennala Kishore, Satya, Ajay and Bobby Simha are other important characters of this movie. Produced by SRT Entertainments and has music by S S Thaman. Editing is handled by Navin Nooli and Cinematography is done by Karthik Ghattamaneni.

This movie is going to hit the theatres on 24th January 2020. Till then enjoy the teaser of this movie…







