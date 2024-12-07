‘Drinker Sai’ team drops soulful track ahead of release

The upcoming film Drinker Sai, starring Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma, is generating buzz with its unique tagline, “Brand of Bad Boys.” Produced by Basavaraju Srinivas, Ismail Sheikh, and Basavaraju Laharidhar under the banners Everest Cinemass and Smart Screen Entertainments, the film is directed by Kiran Tirumalasetty and is inspired by real-life events. Scheduled for a grand release on December 27, the movie promises to be a youthful love entertainer.

As part of the promotional activities, the lyrical song "Nela Meedhi Nakshatraama" was unveiled today, further boosting anticipation. The song, composed by Sree Vasant, features touching lyrics by the renowned Chandrabose, with Anudeep Dev delivering a heartfelt vocal performance.

A soulful melody, Nela Meedhi Nakshatraama is described as the perfect winter companion, resonating with emotions and warmth. Its captivating tune and heartfelt lyrics are bound to find a spot on everyone’s playlist.

With this musical release and other promotional content, Drinker Sai is shaping up to be a promising release, especially for audiences looking for a youthful, engaging cinematic experience.