’Drinker Sai’ trailer launch event creates buzz; all set for Nov 27th release

The upcoming Telugu film Drinker Sai, starring Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma, has captured attention with its intriguing tagline, "Brand of Bad Boys." Produced by Basavaraju Srinivas, Ismail Sheikh, and Basavaraju Laharidhar under the banners of Everest Cinemass and Smart Screen Entertainments, the film is directed by Kiran Tirumalasetti and inspired by true events.

At the trailer launch event held at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad, the team expressed their excitement. Director Kiran revealed the movie’s backstory, emphasizing Megastar Chiranjeevi’s nod of approval that propelled the project forward. "We’ve infused a social message and youthful elements to appeal to a wide audience," he said.

Hero Dharma shared his journey, stating, "Training under Satyanand Garu was invaluable. Though criticized initially for the trailer, I’m confident the film will leave no room for negativity. Early screenings received positive responses from diverse groups, from students to working-class audiences."

Heroine Aishwarya Sharma expressed gratitude to the team, saying, "Despite not knowing Telugu, I delivered my dialogues with Dharma’s help. I’m thankful for the support and am thrilled to see this movie resonate with audiences."

The film boasts a stellar team, including music by Sri Vasanth, lyrics by Chandrabose, and editing by Marthand K Venkatesh. With its mix of family-friendly themes and youthful appeal, Drinker Sai is set for a grand theatrical release on November 27, promising an engaging cinematic experience.