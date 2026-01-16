DSP makes powerful acting debut

Star producer Dil Raju, known for his sharp eye in identifying winning stories, proudly presents Balagam-fame director Venu Yeldandi’s most ambitious film yet, ‘Yellamma’. After earning nationwide acclaim with his National Award–winning debut ‘Balagam’, Venu returns with a script said to be both powerful and spiritually resonant. The film is bankrolled by Shirish under the prestigious Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who has ruled the music industry for decades with chartbuster albums, is finally stepping in front of the camera. His long-awaited debut as a lead actor has generated immense curiosity, and he has chosen a subject that perfectly aligns with his energy and creative persona. Apart from playing the protagonist, DSP is also composing the music for the film.

‘Yellamma’ is set against the backdrop of a divine force and draws heavily from native traditions, folklore, and cultural beliefs. On the auspicious occasion of Makara Sankranthi, the makers unveiled the first glimpse, offering a peek into the film’s mystical world and emotional depth.

The glimpse opens with a lone neem leaf caught in a swirling vortex before suddenly shooting skyward. A goat watches intently as the atmosphere turns intense. Moments later, a man charges forward with ankle bells ringing, while other rushes from the opposite side in rugged shoes. The neem leaf rises above the clouds and transforms into the divine presence of the Mother Goddess. Rain crashes down, drenching the earth, prompting the goat to shake off the water in a sudden flutter.

Amid the storm, beside a tree with a sickle resting on its trunk, a shirtless man straps a drum around his waist and settles onto a rock. The drifting neem leaf glides behind him and lands gently. As he turns, Devi Sri Prasad is revealed in full glory as Parshi.

The glimpse strongly promises a story deeply rooted in culture and spirituality, with DSP making an intense and powerful debut as an actor. Sporting long hair and a rugged makeover, he embodies the character with striking authenticity. The visual motifs of neem, turmeric, and vermillion add a divine aura, while DSP’s electrifying background score amplifies the impact.

With this concept glimpse alone, expectations for ‘Yellamma’ have soared sky-high. The film is set for a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.