Fans wish for Pawan - Mahesh multi-starrer!

Fans of both Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu wage a war against each other, as they have some personal issues from the birth of time. They tend to get a kick out of showing each other down and trolling the opposite actor.

But secretly, they all wish for a friendly relationship between their stars. Yes, they proved that on 2nd September. When Mahesh wished Pawan Kalyan on Twitter, fans of both the stars decided to make it a special one.

They retweeted and liked it a lot. It has more than 59.4k rts and 160k likes, as we speak. Even the reply from Pawan Kalyan, has more than 10k rts and 50k likes. And many started hoping that the actors try to at least appear in one scene in a film, if expecting a full blown multi-statrrer is like asking for unattainable waters.

Fans requested SS Rajamouli to take them both in a film after RRR, as he could bring "waring family heroes", in their eyes, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR together for his film. They think, Mahesh and Pawan Kalyan will accept if a director like him can come up with a powerful script that balances their images, star power.

It will be a great film for box office without any doubt but will it be feasible with same fans demanding for equal action episodes and equally powerful roles? Well, we can always wish!