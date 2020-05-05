Feminists troll RGV again

Ram Gopal Varma is the sensational filmmaker who often talks about different things. On social media, he tweeted a picture yesterday, saying that a separate line was formed by women to acquire liquor. Revealing his thoughts, the filmmaker wrote, "Look who's in line at the wine shops. So much for protecting women against drunk men"

Look who's in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ThFLd5vpzd — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 4, 2020

One of the netizens wrote, "Dear Mr RGV, time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality. Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has the right to be drunk & violent."

Hey I think u misunderstood the intention behind that tweet ..I am the last person to be judgemental ..I meant it for the leaders who falsely presume that only men drink and abuse women in that state https://t.co/4DYJ6201j1 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 5, 2020

On the work front, RGV is working on a script, based on the rape and murder of Disha that took place in Hyderabad.