Filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao making his debut as an actor

Ace filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao needs no introduction in Tollywood! His classics create noise on the big screens and his awesome love stories make the audience get mesmerise in the theatres. Well, he directed more than a hundred films and bagged numerous awards too. He also introduced many actors to the silver screen. Right from Sridevi to Taapsee and Venkatesh to Mahesh Babu, many Tollywood actors made their debut in the direction of this legendary filmmaker. But now, he is going to start of a new journey and don the hat of an actor.



Yes, as actor Srikanth's son is coming with the film "Pelli SandaD" movie, Raghavendra Rao is making his debut with the same movie as an actor. SS Rajamouli released the first look video of Raghavendra Rao from the movie on his Twitter page and showcased the veteran filmmaker in a complete new avatar.

The video shows off him in a complete new style sporting in a blue suit. He grabs the attention throwing a ball into the basket at the first sight and walks down in a stylish appeal. A few glimpses of Raghavendra Rao with hero Roshan and other actors like Rajendra Prasad and Srinivas Reddy also made the first look video worth watching!

Raghavendra Rao is essaying the role of Vashista in this love tale and is all set to appear on the big screens in a complete new style! Speaking about "Pelli SandaD" movie, it will be the sequel of the 1996 blockbuster movie 'Pelli Sandadi'. That movie had Srikanth and Ravali as the lead actors. The sequel of this movie which is titled as 'Pelli SandaD' is being directed by Gowri Ronanki under the supervision of legendary director Raghavendra Rao. Being a new-age love story, this movie is produced by K Krishna Mohan Rao and Arka Media Works in association with the ARK Film Production banner.



