For the first time, Pawan Kalyan discusses his three marriages with Balayya.

The highly-anticipated episode of Nandamuri Balakrishna's talk show, "Unstoppable 2," featuring Pawan Kalyan is just around the corner. Scheduled to be streamed on Aha on February 3rd and 10th, fans are eagerly awaiting to watch the exciting episode.

Pawan Kalyan shares with Balakrishna about the inspiration he received from his sister-in-law Surekha and Allu Aravind's mother Kanaka Ratnam to pursue a career in acting. He also recounts the difficulties he faced early on, including a dance sequence on top of a bus at Jagadamba Centre in Vishakhapatnam, which made him feel self-conscious.



This episode will also see Pawan speaking openly about his personal life for the first time, including his three marriages and other untold stories. He will also reveal the reason behind his exit from the movie industry a few years ago. The episode promises to be a treat for the fans, who will have to wait a few more days to catch all the action.

