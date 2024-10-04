Good news from ‘Devara’ team: ‘Daavudi’ gets added in theatres

Jr NTR's much-anticipated film Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, has been performing well at the box office since its release last week. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role and features an impressive ensemble cast, including Saif Ali Khan, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Ajay, Murali Sharma, and Getup Srinu.

In an effort to boost excitement, the makers have introduced a new mass dance number titled "Daavudi" to the film, starting today. Initially, the song will be screened in select theaters during the morning shows, with plans to expand to every theater worldwide by the end of the day. The initial response to the song has been overwhelmingly positive, and it will be interesting to see how this addition impacts the film's future box office performance.

Devara: Part 1 is a pan-Indian production, jointly produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The addition of "Daavudi" is expected to further enhance the film's appeal to audiences, adding more mass appeal to its theatrical run.











