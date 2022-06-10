Gopichand And His Team Wraps Up The Shooting Of Pakka Commercial

Tollywood's ace actors Gopichand and Raashii Khanna are all set to showcase a hilarious action entertainer 'Pakka Commercial' on the big screens soon. Earlier, they made an announcement regarding the trailer release date and today, they wrapped up the shooting of this movie and dropped a celebration party video on social media.

Along with sharing the celebration party video, the makers also wrote, "It's a wrap for the shoot of #PakkaCommercial Arriving this 𝐉𝐔𝐋𝐘 𝟏𝐬𝐭 in theatres near you with PAKKA ENTERTAINMENT! #AlluAravind @YoursGopichand @DirectorMaruthi @RaashiiKhanna_ #BunnyVas".

The video showcased how the whole team along with director Maruti celebrated the special occasion. The trailer of this movie will be revealed on 12th July, 2022!

Earlier, the makers dropped the teaser and it started off with Gopichand's powerful dialogue "Evariki choopisthunaru villainism? Ee villainism chesi choose vachanu". Then Raashii Khanna killed it with her expressions and looks cute in a classy appeal. Next, Gopichand and Raashii and Sathyaraj will be seen in advocate attires and make us go laugh with their humour scenes.

Pakka Commercial movie is being directed by Maruti and is produced by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures banners. It has Sathyaraj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Saptagiri, Sai Krishna, Ramana Reddy and Kiran Talasila in other important roles.

Pakka Commercial movie will be released on 1st July, 2022!