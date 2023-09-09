-Sreenu Vaitla film gets a grand launch

A new directorial venture of Sreenu Vaitla starring 'Macho Star' Gopichand in Production No. 1 of Chitralayam Studios has been announced today. Sreenu Vaitla who is a virtuoso in writing and making action and commercial entertainers that will equally gratify the masses and families will be making a high-voltage action entertainer with Gopichand to show him in an entirely different character that he hadn’t played earlier.

Venu Donepudi who is very passionate about film making launched the new production banner Chitralayam Studios, with the blessings of Superstar Krishna, to make big-budget entertainers with popular stars. #Gopichand32 is the first film from the production house. Most parts of the movie will be shot in some striking locations in different foreign countries.

“Gopichand32” to be mounted extravagantly on a big budget has been launched grandly today with a pooja ceremony. For the muhurtham shot, Mythri Naveen switched on the camera, while legendary director K Raghavendra Rao sounded the clapboard. Sreenu Vaitla himself directed the first shot. Ramesh Prasad, Adiseshagiri Rao, Suresh Babu, and a few others graced the occasion. The regular shoot of the movie commences this month.

This movie is going to be technically solid with an accomplished technical team handling different departments. Gopi Mohan who was associated with various blockbusters of Sreenu Vaitla has written the screenplay. KV Guhan will crank the camera, whereas Chaitan Bharadwaj will helm the music department. The other technical team will be revealed soon.