HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARUTHI: The blockbuster director continues to captivate audiences

Director Maruthi has an exceptional understanding of the Telugu audience's pulse, consistently delivering hits that resonate through humor, family emotions, and mass elements. Padma Vibhushan Megastar Chiranjeevi once praised Maruthi's evolution as a filmmaker, and today, on Maruthi's birthday, we celebrate his impressive journey.



Maruthi began his directorial journey with the modest film Ee Rojullo, which led him to the ranks of top Telugu directors. His growth from a distributor with a passion for cinema to a prominent filmmaker serves as an inspiration. He showcased his storytelling prowess through relatable narratives that connect with audiences, delivering a blend of entertainment and meaningful messages.

After co-founding the Good Cinema Group, Maruthi directed Ee Rojullo, a youthful love story that became a blockbuster and marked his directorial debut. This success paved the way for subsequent hits like Bus Stop, Prema Katha Chitram, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Mahanubhavudu, and Prathi Roju Pandage. These films established Maruthi as a talented director, known for his ability to create family-oriented entertainers that captivate audiences. He also collaborates with producer SKN under Mass Movie Makers to continue delivering successful films.

Currently, Maruthi is directing the much-anticipated Pan-India film Raja Saab, featuring Rebel Star Prabhas. Produced by People Media Factory, this horror-romantic entertainer is slated for release on April 10 next year. As Maruthi embarks on this grand project, we wish him blockbuster success and greater heights in his directorial career.