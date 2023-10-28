Live
- Several interested, but nothing finalised with regard to Ford India's Chennai plant
- IMC 2023: Showcasing India’s transformational role in telecoms
- India sends LoR to France for 26 Rafale-Marine jets
- BJP leader Babu Mohan announces he is not contesting in assembly elections
- Men’s ODI WC: The form of the team hasn't been as good as what we normally have, admits Marcus Trescothick
- ‘Salaar’ & ‘Dunki’ in overseas business won’t be a cakewalk anymore
- NIA opposes bail for accused in Manipur violence transnational conspiracy
- Harish Shankar releases first look of ‘Prem Katha’
- ‘Detective Teekshana’ first single sounds powerful
- ‘Srungara’ from ‘Aakasam Dhaati Vasthava’ is a romantic melody
Starring Kishore KSD and Diya Seetepalli as the leads of the movie "Prema Katha".
Starring Kishore KSD and Diya Seetepalli as the leads of the movie "Prema Katha". This film is jointly produced by Tanga Productions LLP and Cine Valley Movies. Producers are Vijay Mattapally, Sushil Vazhapilly and Singanamala Kalyan. Upender Goud arra is acting as co-producer.
The film is directed by Shivashakti Reddy. Star director Harish Shankar released the first look of Prem Katha. Harish Shankar has given his best wishes to the movie team and complimented the first look.
Director Shivashakti Reddy is making this movie to appeal to today's young audience with a unique love story. The film, which is currently in the final stages of shooting, is going to be released in theatres soon.
