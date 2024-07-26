Has Kiran Abbavaram's 'Ka' Secured a Rs 30 Crore Pre-Release Business?

The teaser for Kiran Abbavaram's upcoming film, ‘Ka,’ is stirring excitement among the Telugu audience. Directed by debutant duo Sujeeth and Sandeep, the movie promises a captivating mystery thriller set against a village backdrop.

Produced by Vamsi Nandipati, ‘Ka’ is being crafted as a period thriller. The Telugu States Rights were reportedly acquired on an NRI basis for 12 crores. Additionally, the non-theatrical rights for other languages are speculated to be nearing an 18 crore deal, bringing the total pre-release business to an impressive 30 crores. If true, this would represent the highest pre-release business in Kiran Abbavaram's career.

Nayan Sarika and Tanvi Ram star as the female leads in ‘Ka.’ Kiran Abbavaram takes on a unique role as a mystery postman, displaying both positive and negative shades in his character. The film is set in the picturesque village of Krishnagiri, nestled between two high hills, and follows the story of a postman who arrives in the village, sparking a series of mysterious events.

The teaser's visuals and dialogues have piqued audience interest. Lines like "Where did you come from?... What is the habit of reading the letters of neighbors? Is there no one like you?" and Kiran Abbavaram's enigmatic statement, "I am good who I know...I am not," have created a buzz and speculation about the storyline.

‘Ka’ is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, making it Kiran Abbavaram's first Pan-Indian film. This move aims to reach a broader audience, enhancing the film's impact and potential success across multiple regions.

After a year-long hiatus, Kiran Abbavaram is making a strong comeback with ‘Ka.’ His previous films, ‘Meter’ and ‘Rules Ranjan,’ underperformed at the box office, leading to criticism of his story selection. Learning from these setbacks, Kiran has taken a new approach in choosing his projects, hoping to captivate the audience with fresh and innovative concepts.

On a personal note, Kiran Abbavaram is set to marry Rahasya Gorak, the heroine of his debut film ‘Rajavaru Ranigaru.’ Their wedding is scheduled for the end of August, adding a joyous milestone to Kiran's life.