Here is the official date of ‘NBK108’ title release

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next movie with director Anil Ravipudi is in the news again. Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in this movie, tentatively titled “NBK 108.”

The makers have officially announced that the movie’s title will be released on June 8, 2023, although they have not yet announced the time of the release. Sreeleela is playing a crucial role in this movie. Shine Screens produced this movie on a massive scale.

Thaman is the music director of this movie.