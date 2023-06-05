Live
- Here is the official date of ‘NBK108’ title release
- Assam Police seize drugs valued at Rs 6 crore, one held
- Shehbaz rejects PTI's claims on rights abuses
- CBI must probe how Trinamool accessed official call between two Railway officials: Suvendu Adhikari
- Govt sources say Railways spent over Rs 1L cr of RRSK funds on safety in five years
- Youngistaan Foundation Celebrates World Environment Day with an Inspiring Trek
- Manhunt underway in Jharkhand to nab illegal mining kingpin Dahu Yadav
- Signs of 'deliberate interference' in electronic interlocking system led to CBI probe recommendation
- Maritime adversities Experts call for greater restraint
- Minister K Venkatesh does a volte-face
Here is the official date of ‘NBK108’ title release
Highlights
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next movie with director Anil Ravipudi is in the news again.
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next movie with director Anil Ravipudi is in the news again. Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in this movie, tentatively titled “NBK 108.”
The makers have officially announced that the movie’s title will be released on June 8, 2023, although they have not yet announced the time of the release. Sreeleela is playing a crucial role in this movie. Shine Screens produced this movie on a massive scale.
Thaman is the music director of this movie.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS