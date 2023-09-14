Live
- Kishan Reddy says Telangana elections will be held as per schedule
- TN fishermen seek Centre, state intervention for release of arrested fishers from Sri Lanka
- Honor 90 5G launched in India starting at Rs 37,999
- NIA grills Karnataka youth for IS links
- Calcutta HC directs ED to submit property details of Abhishek Banerjee in 7 days
- New Zealand's renewable electricity generation reaches record high
- SC upholds omission of meat products in midday meals in Lakshadweep
- 5 out of 11 PW engines in IndiGo fleet removed: DGCA
- Hyderabad: ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ power-packed schedule goes non-stop
- ‘Proud’se Single’ from ‘MAD’ is a boost to the buzz of the film
Just In
The most awaited and crazy combination of Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar with “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” is progressing with a non-stop power-packed schedule in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the makers offered double treats by releasing a couple of working stills.
Pawan Kalyan looks macho in these posters in the khaki dress with black shades on. He is seen having a serious conversation with director Harish Shankar in one poster, whereas he is seen walking on the set fiercely in another picture.
“Ustaad Bhagat Singh” is being mounted prestigiously by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. The movie features the most happening Sreeleela playing the lead actress.
The cinematography is handled by Ayananka Bose, while Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad renders the soundtracks. Ram-Lakshman duo is overseeing the action sequences, while editing is taken care of by Chota K Prasad.
Apart from the main cast, film has Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, KGF fame Avinash, Gauthami, Narra Srinu, Naga Mahesh, and Temper Vamsi in important roles.