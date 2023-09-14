Hyderabad: ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ power-packed schedule goes non-stop

The most awaited and crazy combination of Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar with “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” is progressing with a non-stop power-packed schedule in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the makers offered double treats by releasing a couple of working stills.

Pawan Kalyan looks macho in these posters in the khaki dress with black shades on. He is seen having a serious conversation with director Harish Shankar in one poster, whereas he is seen walking on the set fiercely in another picture.

“Ustaad Bhagat Singh” is being mounted prestigiously by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers. The movie features the most happening Sreeleela playing the lead actress.

The cinematography is handled by Ayananka Bose, while Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad renders the soundtracks. Ram-Lakshman duo is overseeing the action sequences, while editing is taken care of by Chota K Prasad.

Apart from the main cast, film has Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, KGF fame Avinash, Gauthami, Narra Srinu, Naga Mahesh, and Temper Vamsi in important roles.