I don’t want average, hit or superhit with ‘Rangabali’- Naga Shaurya

Naga Shaurya’s “Rangabali,” written and directed by debutant Pawan Basamsetti is gearing up for a grand release on July 7, 2023. The trailer was recently launched, and it is getting a good response. The film’s pre-release event was conducted in Hyderabad. At the event, Naga Shaurya said that anchor Suma is the chief guest for the function and added that she wishes nothing but the best for the entire industry.

Naga Shaurya said that a person suggested him to do “Rangabali” and thanked him for the suggestion. Shaurya said that he and producer Sudhakar Cherukuri have been trying to do a film for the past three years, and finally, it happened with “Rangabali.” Naga Shaurya added, “I want Rangabali to become a blockbuster. I don’t want it to be an average, hit, or a superhit. I want the movie to emerge as a blockbuster.”

Naga Shaurya said that he is highly confident about the film. “Producer Sudhakar will earn more profits than his earlier films through Rangabali,” said Shaurya. The young actor stated that he is delivering a good film to the audience. He added that the heroine Yukti Thareja did a good job in the film.

Naga Shaurya said he has a good rapport with Satya. He further mentioned that Pawan CH gave a solid album for the movie. The actor said that director Pawan is a genuine person and wished him the best for his career.