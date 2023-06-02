Live
Intense first look from Srikanth Addala’s Peda Kapu-1 is out
The director who made super hits like “Kotha Bangaru Lokam” and “SVSC,” and the production house that delivered a sensational hit “Akhanda” have collaborated for an exciting project. Srikanth Addala is presently directing a movie for Dwaraka Creations. The makers besides announcing the title have also released the first look poster.
Virat Karrna is debuting as a hero with the movie titled “Peda Kapu-1.” Billed to be a coming of age movie, the first look poster presents Virat Karrna in an intense avatar. His hand is raised, while there is a huge crowd around him. Apparently, the youngster is playing a powerful role in the movie. A common man’s signature is the caption.
Virat Karrna makes a good impression with his massy looks and expressions in the first look poster. Srikanth Addala is said to be making this movie with a different subject that will have all the commercial ingredients incorporated in it. Mickey J Meyer scores the music for the movie that has cinematography by Chota K Naidu and stunts by Peter Heins. The shoot of the movie “Peda Kapu” is presently underway.