"It’s a Stupid Concept—If It Stops, the Industry Will Thrive": Nani on the 'Tier 1 Hero' Tag

Actor Nani, known for his recent success as a presenter with the film Court, is gearing up to return to the big screen as a lead in HIT 3. During a press conference held on Monday to promote the upcoming release, Nani addressed a question that sparked a strong response.

When asked whether entering the Rs. 100 crore club now places him among the so-called 'Tier 1' heroes, Nani dismissed the label outright.

"That’s just a term we created. Films are made based on the actor, their story, and their performance—not tiers," he said. "I don’t understand why we’re dividing actors with such labels. It’s a stupid concept. And the worst part is, we’re all encouraging it. If we put an end to this, the industry would be in a much better place. And if the industry thrives, all of us will be happier."

Nani’s candid take comes at a time when the film industry continues to grapple with categorizing stars based on box office metrics, often sidelining talent and storytelling.

HIT 3 is one of the most anticipated thrillers of the season and marks another major step in Nani’s dynamic career.