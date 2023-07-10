‘Jam Jam Jajjanaka’ song promo from ‘Bholaa Shankar’ creates curiosity for full song

After the blockbuster “Waltair Veerayya,” Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up to entertain the audience with another commercial entertainer, “Bholaa Shankar.” After a long hiatus, Meher Ramesh wielded the megaphone for “Bholaa Shankar,” which also has Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in other crucial roles.

As promised, the makers launched the celebration song “Jam Jam Jajjanaka” promo. The tune rendered by Mahati Swara Sagar looks catchy. The celebration song will feature all the important cast and is shot in a lavishly designed set. The full song will be coming out tomorrow at 04:05 PM.

Ramabrahmam Sunkara of AK Entertainments is producing Bholaa Shankar. Sushanth, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, and Rashmi Gautam are playing crucial roles. “Bholaa Shankar” is all set to hit the screens on 11th August 2023.