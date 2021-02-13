Jathi Ratnalu is all out comedy entertainer 

A couple of decades ago, comedians used to get a small screen space when compared to the antagonists and lead actors. But now the time has changed, right from OTT platform to silver screens, there is a lot of scope for every actor. Be it the protagonist, villains or side actors, all are proving their mettle and are demanding enough space. Nowadays, newbies with little experience are stealing the hearts with their ace performances. Even the young and talented actors Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna belong to the same category. Of late, these three actors are all set to make the movie buffs laugh out with their out and out comedy entertainer 'Jathi Ratnalu'.



The makers of this flick have dropped the teaser and showed the glimpse of the funny trio and their characterizations. Going with the teaser, it all starts off with all three of them getting arrested. But they pose as if they were being tortured walking down with handcuffs and chains.

Then enters the antagonist Murali Sharma who cares for no one and goes down to any extent for the money and shows off a glimpse about the 500 crore fraud. As the 'Jathi Ratnalu' try to steal the Rs 500 crore, suddenly they land up in jail. Well, we all need to wait and watch to know how these three heroes will come out of this problem and deal with deadly intelligent Murali Sharma.

Even the lead actress Faria Abdullah appears pretty and looks connected to Navin Polishetty. 'Jathi Ratnalu' movie is being directed by Anudeep V and is produced by 'Mahanati' fame Nag Ashwin under Swapna Cinema banner. Even Tollywood's ace comedian Bramhanandam will play a cameo 'Justice Balwanth Chowdhary' in this movie. Naresh, Bramhaji, Tanikella Bharani and Vennela Kishore also hold prominent roles in this comedy tale slated to be released on March, 11.