‘Jigris’ teaser to be launched by Sandeep Reddy Vanga tomorrow

Hyderabad: A new-age buddy film titled “Jigris” is gearing up to hit the youth circuit with its quirky energy and nostalgic vibes. Directed by Harish Reddy Uppula and produced by Krishna Vodapalli under Mount Meru Pictures, the film stars Krishna Burugula, Dheeraj Atherya, Mani Vakka, and Ram Nithin in lead roles.

“Jigris” explores the dynamics between four close friends—complete with their silly fights, inside jokes, and unexpected adventures. The makers describe it as a crazy youthful entertainer with strong shades of nostalgia, fun, and a hilarious road trip.

Adding to the buzz, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director of cult hits like Arjun Reddy and Animal, recently unveiled the film’s title and first look. The poster, featuring the four friends beside a vintage Maruti 800 shot from above, has already struck a chord with young audiences.

The film’s teaser is now set to launch on August 8 at 8 PM at Urban Maya Bazaar in LB Nagar, Hyderabad. Sandeep Reddy Vanga will be attending as the chief guest and will release the teaser officially.

According to the team, the film aims to capture the charm of childhood friendships, youthful chaos, and madcap travel adventures—elements that are currently resonating strongly with Gen Z and millennial viewers. With early visuals already grabbing attention, “Jigris” looks set to become a promising entry in the youthful drama-comedy genre.