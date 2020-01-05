Kajal, Tamannaah caught in bind?

Glam divas Kajal Agarwal and Tamannaah are unable to move forward in their careers due to lack of offers from new-age stars and unable to romance senior actors.

"It's time for them to re-draw their strategy and look afresh at the offers coming in," says producer Nallamallapu Bujji, who claims that these actresses are rejecting more offers than accepting these days.

"They have romanced most of the gen-next stars like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan on screen and now they have to work with senior heroes or female-centric movies" he adds.

Even though their colleague Samantha has began to move towards female-centric movies, these two divas are reluctant to tap into it.

"Both Kajal and Tammanah are getting loads of female-centric offers but they are shying away from it. Probably, they believe that doing a lady-oriented movie could halt heroine roles or they are not sure about carrying a film on the strength of their shoulders.

Adding to their doubts, their much-hyped Telugu and Tamil remake of Hindi film 'Queen' starring Tamannaah and Kajal respectively got stuck in cans.

Making them more apprehensive about chick flicks," says director Chandra Siddarth, who praises them for holding their fort for quite a long time.

"It is not joke to rule the roost for more than 8 to 10 years in this highly-competitive industry. They have honed their acting skills and also maintained svelte figures to give their B-town rivals a run for their money, but now they are stuck a bit," he admits.

Whereas Samantha has been experimenting with roles and gained the image of a good performer with films like 'U Turn' and 'OH Baby! However, her career could take a back seat as she is married and comfortably settled.

"Maybe she will do few more films as her priorities have changed," says director Samudra, who feels that Tamannaah's oomph factor is still creating ripples as her special song in 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has rocked. "She is going perform live on stage at their event so Tamannaah is here to stay for more time," he adds.

However, a Chennai source says, 'Even Tamil stars are reluctant to repeat Kajal and Tamannaah despite delivering hits. It is not going to be a cake-walk from them in the days to come," he concludes.