Kajal turns bold for Nagarjuna's next

Director Praveen Sattaru of 'PSV Garuda Vega' fame is all set to wield the mega phone for King Nagarjuna's upcoming untitled film. The shooting will resume very soon and Kajal Agarwal is playing the female lead role in this film.

Rumours are rife that Kajal will be seen in a never seen before avatar in the film. Touted to be a spy thriller, Kajal Agarwal is likely to play the role of a raw agent in Telugu. It seems like her character in the film will also turn into a prostitute to get information from the terrorists. The actress is very excited about her role in the movie.

On the other hand, the actress began the shoot for her new film Uma, that is on the floors from today. Uma is a fantasy drama that will be made in multiple languages.