‘Kannappa’ locks release date with blessings from UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Vishnu Manchu's ambitious mythological epic Kannappa is finally set to hit the big screens, and fans can now mark their calendars. The much-anticipated film will release on June 27, bringing an end to the long wait. The announcement was made in a grand manner during a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a proud moment for the team, Dr. Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu Deva, and executive producer Vinay Maheshwari had the honour of meeting the CM. Far from being a routine meet-and-greet, the interaction turned into a significant boost for the Kannappa camp. Yogi Adityanath not only offered his blessings but also unveiled the official release date poster, showing confidence in the film's pan-India appeal and cultural significance.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and bankrolled by Dr. Mohan Babu under Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, Kannappa is being crafted to the highest cinematic standards. Despite production delays, the team remained committed to quality, and the film is now positioned as a major multi-lingual release.

So far, the film’s teasers, posters, and songs have sparked immense curiosity and buzz among fans. With the release inching closer, the makers are stepping up their promotional campaign to match the film’s grand scale.

Kannappa will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, making it a true pan-India offering. With strong backing, high expectations, and divine blessings, Kannappa aims to leave a lasting impact on audiences nationwide.