Karthi discusses about ‘Satyam Sundaram;’ describes it as a unique tale of unconditional love

Actor Karthi shares insights about his upcoming film Satyam Sundaram, a heartwarming entertainer directed by C Prem Kumar, renowned for his earlier hit 96. With a compelling narrative centered on unconditional love, the film features Karthi alongside the talented Arvind Swamy. Produced by Suriya and Jyothika under the 2D Entertainment banner, Satyam Sundaram is set to release on September 28. Karthi discusses the film's unique storyline, his character's innocence, and the emotional depth infused by the music and direction. Here’s what he had to say about this promising project.

Can you share how the project Satyam Sundaram came about?

This film marks Prem Kumar’s return after his successful 96, which has a huge following. My friend told me two years ago that Prem had a story for me, but he was hesitant to share it. Eventually, I read the script and was moved to tears. It felt like a rare story that needed to be told, similar to the great films of K. Viswanath.

What is the core theme of the film?

The central element is unconditional love. It showcases the love we receive from our families and is rooted in our culture. It has both emotional depth and humor, creating moments of happy tears throughout.

How would you describe your character?

I play an innocent character who runs a sari shop in a small village. He’s very talkative and has no major life expectations, bringing a simplicity and charm to the story.

What impressed you about Prem Kumar's direction?

Prem is highly organized and plans meticulously. His dialogues are natural, and the camera work feels organic, making the film resonate with real emotions.