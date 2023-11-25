‘KCPD’ song from ‘Atharva’ will impress audience

Crime suspense thrillers always keep the audience hooked from the start to the end. For the first time in Telugu, a film called 'Atharva' is coming to show the crime thriller from the perspective of the Clues team. The film 'Atharva', which is a right mix of all emotions, is produced under the banner of Peggo Entertainments, presented by Nuthalapati Narasimham and Anasuyamma.

The teaser, trailer, songs, and posters that have already been released from the film have received a good response. The film unit has recently released another video song called ‘KCPD.’ The film team expresses their confidence that this song will impress audience and it will bag attention.

Karthik Raju, Simran Choudhary and Ayraa played the lead roles in this movie directed by Mahesh Reddy and produced by Subhash Nuthalapati. Vijaya and Jhansi are the executive producers.