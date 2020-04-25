Keerthy Suresh in Vijaya Nirmala biopic?

Chennai media is speculating that a biopic on Vijayanirmala is being considered and Keerthy Suresh is being considered for the role of the icon, who holds a Guinness Record for having directed 42 films and acting in nearly 250.

Reportedly, there have been doubts expressed whether she would match the profile of Vijayanirmala as much as she did for Savithri in ' Mahanati'.

Yet, it is being speculated that there are discussions underway with the talented actress who has kept a unique slot for herself in three languages- Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Two years ago, Keerthy Suresh pulled off the impossible by bringing to life the tragic saga of Savithri. Her looks, body language and histrionics won her a National Award for the film.

At present, like other younger stars of her generation, she is keeping fit during the lockdown phase and awaiting her multi-lingual releases.

The list includes – Annathe- with Superstar Rajinikanth with whom her mother Menaka had paired in a K Balachander- produced Tamil movie in the 1980s.

She also has found a method of her own to keep herself featured in films starring both the younger and older actors of all the southern film industries.