Keerthy Suresh is back with a female oriented film!

Keerthy Suresh scored a blockbuster with “Mahanati,” but her subsequent films have ended up as disappointments at the box office. Be it “Penguin” or “Good Luck Sakhi,” the films didn’t yield the desired result. However, Keerthy is back in the form with “Dasara.” The film gave a big boost to Keerthy.

Keerthy has signed another female-oriented movie. This new film is going to be produced by Dil Raju. The film’s shoot is going to begin in August. Talk is that a new director is going to direct the film. Interestingly, the film has actor Suhas (of Colour Photo) playing an important role. More details are yet to be out.