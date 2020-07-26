Keerthy Suresh's First Love Letter Was Fan's Marriage Proposal

Keerthy Suresh, the actress name is now synonymous with yesteryear Telugu actress Savithri. The actress breathed life into her character in the Telugu biopic Mahanati which was directed by Nag Ashwin.

Keerthy's last venture was Penguin which was released on the digital platform. The actress received immense appreciation for her acting prowess. Keerthy Suresh is one actress who has stayed clear of controversies. Also, she has never been linked to any actor from the industry.

In one of the interviews recently, the actress is said to have talked about a love letter she received from one of her fans. Keerthy is believed to have said that she treasured the letter for a long time as she had never before received a love letter in her life. Besides, the fan had asked Keerthy to marry him.

Keerthy is awaiting the release of her next movie Miss India. She will also be seen opposite Nithiin in Rang De.