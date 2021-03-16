KGF beauty to dance for a special number with Prabhas?

Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar' is arguably one the most talked about projects in the film industry. Having Prabhas and Shruti Haasan on board, the interest surrounding the project is increasing with each passing day. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films, the film first schedule has been wrapped up.



The latest gossip is that model turned actress and beauty pageant holder Srinidhi Shetty has been approached by Salaar makers for a special number in the film. Srinidhi is said to be excited to be part of the project and has reportedly agreed to shake a leg next to Prabhas.

The special song is said to take place in specially designed huge sets. However, an official confirmation is awaited from the makers. Srinidhi Shetty is a popular face who is known for her acting stint in KGF part 1. Previously leaked pictures of Prabhas from 'Salaar' sets went viral where it was speculated that he will be seen as a mechanic. Apart from Salaar, Prabhas has Om Raut's 'Adipurush', Nag Ashwin film and 'Radhe Shyam'. All the films have pan-Indian appeal.