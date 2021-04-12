Khiladi Teaser: Ravi Teja Is Back With Another Intense Crime Drama

The most awaited teaser of Tollywood's energetic star Ravi Teja's Khiladi movie is out. It is all known that our dear Mass Maharaja is all known for his complete entertainers, this movie is also filled with crime, action and emotional elements. Ravi Teja shared the teaser on his Twitter page and treated his fans a day before Ugadi itself with a wonderful gift for New Year.





Along with sharing the teaser, Ravi Teja also jotted down, "Here it is... Smiling face with sunglasses Hope you like it!!

#KhiladiTeaser





It all starts off with showing off a port and then shifts to the jail where Ravi Teja is seen as a prisoner. It seems the Krack actor is essaying a dual-shaded character as one side he will be seen romancing with the lead ladies and to the other side he will be killing them brutally. The bike chase sequences and Ravi Teja's brutal avatar as a killer raises the goosebumps.

Even the glimpses of leas ladies Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are shown in the teaser along with Anansuya's homely look. We need to wait and watch what makes Ravi Teja turn brutal and kill the ladies with the hammer.

The last dialogue of the teaser, "If you play smart without stupid emotions, you are unstoppable" ups the expectations on the teaser. Speaking about the Khiladi movie, it is directed by Ramesh Varma and bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru and Ramesh Varma under A Studios LLP banner. This movie has Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as the lead actresses and even Tollywood's ace actors Arjun Sarja, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Keshav Deepak and Unni Mukundan are playing important roles in the film. Popular music director Devi Sri Prasad will tune the songs for this action thriller. This movie will hit the theatres on 28th May, 2021.