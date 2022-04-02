Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona Teaser Is Out

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep is now a Pan-Indian star and he proved his mettle with Eaga and Baahubali movies in Tollywood. He is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming movie 'Vikrant Rona'. As the makers are releasing it with a Pan-Indian appeal, they dropped the teaser on this special festival day and treated all his fans…

Coming to the Telugu teaser, Megastar Chiranjeevi unveiled it and sent his best wishes to the complete team of Vikrant Rona… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "This looks Superb! @KicchaSudeep's adventure-thriller release date teaser లాంచ్ చేయడం చాలా సంతోషంగా ఉంది. Director @anupsbhandari & entire team, BEST WISHES! #VikrantRonaJuly28 worldwide release in 3D".

Going with the teaser, a few kids are seen discussing about the 'Lord Of Dark'… Then enters Kichcha Sudeep aka Vikrant Rona in a complete modish avatar. He is also seen fighting with a few goons at the end…

Coming to the Hindi teaser, Salman Khan unveiled it through his social media page… Take a look!

Salman Khan also jotted down, "The world will witness the glory of #VikrantRona in 3D on July 28, 2022. Looks out of the world @KicchaSudeep wishing the best to the team."

Even Kichcha Sudeep also shared the teaser on his Instagram page and treated all his fans…

In the poster, he looked amazing in a complete modish avatar standing on a ship! He also wrote, "#VikrantRonaReleaseTeaser Out now. Link in bio… It was in March 2020 tat I first got into the role of #VikrantRona and the journey since then has been a roller coaster ride. Yet amidst every hurdle and tense situations, the team fought its way through untill the wrap. From there onwards started another Journey to achieve and conceive what almost seemed impossible. Well that's alll together another story which i shall share with you all soon.

For now, i'm happy to present to you a tiny bit of a spectacular experience."

Going with the details of this movie, Kiccha Sudeep is the lead actor while Bollywood's ace actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok are roped in to play prominent roles. Giving it a Pan-Indian appeal, the makers are releasing the movie in total 5 languages, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. This movie is directed by Anup Bhandari and is produced by Jack Manjunath and Alankar Pandian under the Shalini Artss banner.

This movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on 28th July, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!