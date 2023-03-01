Kiran Abbavaram's New Movie 'Meter' Release Date Is Locked

Tollywood's young actor Kiran Abbavaram is slowly paving his success path with his unique selection of plots. He bagged a decent hit with the 'Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha' movie. The plot deals with the concept of phone number neighbours and unites the lead actors Vishnu aka Kiran and Kashmira aka Darshana. Off late, he announced his new movie Meter and locked the release date of this film too. The makers dropped a new poster on social media and shared this good news!

Along with the makers, even Kiran also shared the new release date poster and treated all his fans… Take a look!

This time it is a Mass METER 🔥 April 7th 2023 ❤️#Meter #MeterOnApril7th pic.twitter.com/jrvSuDP9Dl — Kiran Abbavaram (@Kiran_Abbavaram) March 1, 2023

Along with sharing this poster, he also wrote, "This time it is a Mass METER April 7th 2023 #Meter #MeterOnApril7th".

Kiran looked stylish in this poster riding a jeep… He is essaying the role of a cop in this action thriller and looked awesome with swag! The movie will release on 7th April, 2023!

Well, Kiran is all set to lock horns with Ravi Teja's Ravamnasura, so we need to wait and watch to know how he will manage to impress the audience.

Meter movie is directed by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Pedamallu and it is being produced by Clap Entertainment in association with the GA2 Entertainment banner.

On the other hand, Kiran penned a thank you note basking in the success of Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha movie on his Instagram page…

His note reads, "To all my dearest audiences,

Kiran Abbavaram

I would like to thank each one of you for accepting me as Vishnu and for all your encouragement and love through your response for "Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha". Thanking my producers, director, media and the entire team of VBVK for the beautiful journey.

I am fortunate to have you all standing by me during all times and for all the positivity that drives me to work harder.

Coming up with my next project update soon.

Thank you

Love you all,

Kiran Abbavaram".

Meter movie will be released on 7th April, 2023!