Krish Jagarlamudi Shares An Amazing Pic From The Sets Of Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak

The makers of power star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie Bheemla Nayak made the day for all his fans by announcing the release date of this movie. As the movie will hit the theatres in the next week, the makers already started their digital promotions. Off late, even ace filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi also shared an amazing pic from the sets of Bheemla Nayak and surprised the netizens…

In this pic, we can witness Pawan Kalyan posing along with his next movie directors Krish Jagarlmudi and Harish Shankar. Krish is all set to make Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie while Harish Shankar blocked the dates of power star with Bhagavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh!

Krish also showcased a piece of his poetry by jotting down, "'భవదీయుడు' 'హరి హర' భీమ్లా నాయక్! @harish2you".

Harish also shared the same pic on his Twitter page and wrote, "Good one bro !!! That's why I love ur writings @DirKrish, @saagar_chandrak".

The most-awaited multi-starrer Bheemla Nayak film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his home banner Sithara Entertainments. This Sagar K Chandra directorial of Appatlo Okadundevadu fame has Rana Daggubati, Nitya Menon and Sanyuktha Menon in the lead roles while the music is scored by SS Thaman. Our dear Bhallala Deva aka Rana Daggubati will be seen as Daniel Shekar in this movie while Pawan Kalyan is essaying the role of a cop named Bheemla Nayak in this remake which also has Samuthrakani, Nitya Menen and Samyukta Menon in the prominent roles. Along with them, even Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma as CI, Raghu Babu, Narra Srinu, Kadambari Kiran and Pammi Sai are roped in to play the supporting character roles.

Well, Bheemla Nayak is the remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Rana Daggubati will step into the shoes of Prithviraj and Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of Biju Menon. Pawan will be seen as a super cop in this movie and ace director Trivikram penned the dialogues for this most-awaited movie.

The poster showcased a powerful dance move of Pawan Kalyan with the background of a few women dancers. Thus, Bheemla Nayak movie will hit the big screens on 25th February, 2022 itself!