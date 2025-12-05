Krithi Shetty strikes in bold new photoshoot

Krithi Shetty, who will soon be seen alongside Pradeep Ranganathan in the upcoming Tamil film LIK, has set social media buzzing with her latest photoshoot. The actress, known for her soft and subtle charm, has taken a strikingly different route this time, opting for a darker, more intense aesthetic.

In the new pictures, Krithi appears in a black-and-gold ensemble paired with wet hair and bold jewellery, creating a raw yet refined look. The styling carries a vintage undertone, but her effortless confidence gives the visuals a modern edge. Unlike heavily curated celebrity shoots, this one stands out for its natural energy—Krithi looks relaxed, poised, and in complete command of the frame.

Fans have been quick to praise the transformation, calling it one of her most refreshing and experimental looks in recent times. Many believe this confident shift reflects the direction of her upcoming film.

Meanwhile, LIK is steadily building anticipation ahead of its December 18, 2025 release. With Krithi’s striking presence already making waves online, industry watchers feel her bold new aura could give the film an additional boost as promotions intensify.