Lakshya Trailer: Naga Shourya Raises Like A Phoenix After A Downfall

Tollywood's young actor Naga Shourya is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming movie 'Lakshya'. He is essaying the role of an archery player in this sports drama and perfectly fits the bill with his awesome transformation. He looked terrific in the six-pack body and is ready to hit the 'Bull's Eye' with this movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers are creating noise on social media to keep the hype on the movie. Off late, they dropped the trailer of this most-awaited film and raised the expectations on it.

Naga Shourya shared the trailer on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Naga Shourya also dropped the new poster of the movie. He looked handsome in the poster and is aiming at the Bull's Eye holding the arrow! He also wrote, "His victory is reserved... as he paid his life as it's price. Here's #LakshyaTrailer.

Let us check out the trailer…

The trailer starts off with explaining the 'Archery game' and then little Pardhu is introduced along with his father. From his childhood, Pardhu focusses on his game and soon turns into a star player. A few love scenes with lead actress Ketika are also shown in the trailer while her parents are seen criticizing the 'Archery' game! But all of a sudden, Pardhu's friend backstabs him and thus his career falls apart. But he raises like a phoenix bird and comes back strong with a six-pack body along with a top-knot bun! We need to await for the release of the movie to know more about Pardhu aka Naga Shourya's 'Archery' journey!

Lakshya movie is directed by Santhoshh Jagarlapudi and is bankrolled by Sharrath Marar in collaboration with Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram M Rao under the Northstar Entertainment and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banners. Newbie Ketika Sharma is the lead actress in this sports drama while Kaala Bhairava who is in the best form is all set to entertain the music buffs. This movie has Junaid Siddiqui as editor and Raam as the cinematographer.

This sports drama will be released in the theatres on 10th December 2021!