‘Lamp’ keeps audience hooked till end: Lead actor Vinod Nuvvula

The highly anticipated crime suspense thriller Lamp is all set for its grand theatrical release on March 14. Directed by Rajasekhar and produced by Vallé Shekhar Reddy and Janardhan Reddy under the banner of Vinod Film Academy, the film promises a gripping narrative filled with suspense, humor, and thrilling moments.

The storyline of Lamp revolves around a series of murders and follows the protagonist’s unique journey through the investigation. The lead actor, who plays the role of a constable, humorously navigates the case and eventually gets promoted to Inspector. The climax is said to offer unexpected twists, keeping the audience hooked until the end.

Speaking about his role, the lead actor shared, “I play a constable who handles a murder investigation and eventually becomes an Inspector. My character adds suspense and humor to the film, making it one of the highlights.” The film also stars Madhupriya, Koti Kiran, Avantika, Venky, Nagendra, Chalapathi, Soumya, and Nagaraju in key roles. Notably, Lamp marks the last film of the late choreographer Rakesh Master, adding an emotional touch to the release.

Alongside his acting career, the lead actor has also established Vinod Film Academy, which aims to train aspiring actors and provide them with opportunities in the industry. “We ensure that our students not only get trained but also find acting roles, helping them reclaim the fees they invested,” he said. However, he acknowledged the challenge of convincing students to put in genuine effort to secure opportunities.

The actor also spoke about his upcoming projects, including Barbaric, Shasanama Chattama, and two more films directed by Harsha and Thallada Sai Krishna. On the production front, Vinod Film Academy has already produced several short films and web series, with plans for a full-length feature film soon.

Expressing confidence in Lamp, he said, “The current trend shows that audiences appreciate content over budget. We believe Lamp has a strong storyline that will appeal to all.” The film has already secured distribution across 150 theaters, and the makers have ensured high production quality despite initial delays due to graphics work.

As a gesture to make cinema affordable, the ticket price for Lamp has been set at ₹110. “We guarantee entertainment worth ₹210! The movie is packed with comedy, romance, action, suspense, and great music,” he added. With its captivating storyline and promising performances, Lamp aims to deliver a wholesome cinematic experience when it releases in theaters on March 14.