Liger: Vijay Devarakonda Is Back To The Ring As The Shoot Resumes

Vijay Devarakonda being one of the ace actors of Tollywood, the audience eagerly await to watch him on the big screens. Thus young actor shot to fame within a small span of time and it's all because of his unique selection of projects. Be it Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Nota or World Famous Lover, all these movies stole the hearts of the movie buffs. Off late, he is acting in ace director Puri Jagannadh's Liger movie. The combination of these two is rising the expectations of this sports drama.



Vijay Devarakonda who underwent hardcore training in martial arts to best fit the bill is back to the boxing ring as the shooting of this movie has been resumed. He announced this happy news to all his fans sharing a pic on his Twitter page… Take a look!

In this pic, Vijay is seen from his back with a braided hairstyle. Sharing this pic, he also wrote, "BLOOD. SWEAT. VIOLENCE. #LIGER Shoot Resumes."

Well, Vijay's personal trainer Kuldip Sethi once said that VD will be seen just like a monster, beast and never before on-screen. He will essay the role of an MMA fighter.

The Puri Jagannadh's directorial becomes Vijay Devarakonda's tenth film and Puri's 37th project. This movie is being produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions, Puri Connects banners. Vijay will essay the role of a boxer and underwent martial arts training in Thailand. Ananya Pandey will be seen as the lead actress in this sports drama. Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy and roped in to play the prominent roles in this movie while Mani Sharma is all set to score the tunes.

The release date of this sports drama is not yet announced and it is postponed due to Covid-19. Liger movie is being made in 5 languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and will be released worldwide amid high expectations in the theatres!