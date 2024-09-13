Magical Romantic Track from ‘Narudi Brathuku Natana’

'Narudi Brathuku Natana' is an upcoming film featuring prominent actors such as Shiva Kumar Ramachandravarapu, Nithin Prasanna, Sruthy Jayan, Aiswarya Anil Kumar, and Viva Raghav. Directed by Rishikeshwar Yogi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Sukumar Boreddy, and Dr. Sindhu Reddy, with Vivek Kuchibhotla as a co-producer, the film has already created a buzz with its glimpses and posters released so far.





Before its release, the film has already won nearly seventy international awards. Shot in the picturesque locations of Kerala, People Media Factory is bringing the film soon to the theatres. Meanwhile, the makers have released a magical romantic number from the movie.



NYX Lopez scored a soothing number with a classical touch, while Chitran gave a poetic feel to the song with his meaningful lyrics. Ananthu’s vocals are captivating, and the chorus by Nidhin Lal adds an extra charm. The song portrays the beautiful romantic journey of the lead pair, Shiva Kumar Ramachandravarapu and Sruthy Jayan. The visuals are as captivating as the song.