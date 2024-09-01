Mahesh Babu Calls 'Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam' the Best Family Entertainer in Recent Times

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam, starring Rao Ramesh, is a comedy film that is doing well in theaters, with many people enjoying it. Superstar Mahesh Babu praised the film and congratulated the team for making a successful family entertainer.

Mahesh Babu is known for supporting good films and often shares his thoughts on movies he likes. Recently, he reviewed Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam and called it one of the best entertaining movies to come out in recent times. He described the film as a "hilarious ride" in his tweet and congratulated producer Tabitha Sukumar and the entire team. His positive comments show that he really enjoyed the movie, making the team of "Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam" very happy.

Directed by Lakshman Karya and presented by Tabitha Sukumar, "Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam" has become popular with both families and young people. The movie, produced by Bujji Rayudu Penyala and Mohan Karya under the banners of PBR Cinemas and Lokamatra Cinematic, has been released widely by Mythri Movie Makers in Telugu states. The film is known for making audiences laugh and is a great choice for those looking for a fun time at the movies.