Mahesh Babu Reminisces His Father Krishna And Drops A New Poster From SSMB 28
- Mahesh Babu shared the new poster of his SSMB 28 movie and reminisced his father…
- The makers of this movie are ready to launch the title of this most-awaited movie today evening!
Today is a special day for all the Ghattamaneni fans being superstar Krishna's birth anniversary. On this special occasion, his classic movie Mosagallaku Mosagallu is being re-released in the theatres in 4K format. Well, even the title launch of Mahesh Babu's SSMB 28 movie is also the most-awaited event of the day. Mahesh reminisced his father on this special occasion by sharing a new poster of his upcoming movie.
Along with sharing the new poster from his latest movie SSMB 28, he also wrote, “Today is all the more special! This one's for you Nanna” showering all his love on his dear father.
The poster showcases him in a mass appeal and is ready for a fight sequence with the backdrop of goons.
Here is the time chart of today’s events… “Just few hours to go for #SSMB28MassStrike ~ Unveiling today by our SUPER FANS”.
06:03pm - at Theatres with #MosagallakuMosagadu4K
06:39pm - http://youtube.com/HaarikaHassineOfficial
Celebrating the legacy of the SUPERSTAR KRISHNA garu!”
The makers are also ready to launch the title of SSMB 28…
Going with the details of this movie it is tentatively titled as SSMB 28. This Trivikram's directorial is being bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. Glam dolls Sreeleela and Pooja Hegde are the lead actresses of this movie.
This movie will hit the theatres on the occasion of the next Pongal i.e on 13th January, 2024…
Even Manchu Manoj, Sudheer Babu and a few others reminisced superstar Krishna on this special occasion… Take a look!
Manchu Manoj
Along with sharing a throwback pic of Krishna, he also wrote, “On the occasion of his birth anniversary, let's remember #Krishna Garu as the legend he was – a trailblazer, trendsetter & true superstar. His contributions to Indian cinema will forever be cherished and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. #SSKLivesOn”.
Vyra Entertainments
Sudheer Babu
He shared the announcement of his father-in-law Krishna’s Mosagallaku Mosagallu re-release in the theatres…
Awaiting for SSMB title launch… Stay tuned for the updates!