Mahesh Babu Reminisces His Father Krishna And Drops A New Poster From SSMB 28

Today is a special day for all the Ghattamaneni fans being superstar Krishna's birth anniversary. On this special occasion, his classic movie Mosagallaku Mosagallu is being re-released in the theatres in 4K format. Well, even the title launch of Mahesh Babu's SSMB 28 movie is also the most-awaited event of the day. Mahesh reminisced his father on this special occasion by sharing a new poster of his upcoming movie.



Today is all the more special! This one's for you Nanna ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HEs9CpeWvY — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 31, 2023

Along with sharing the new poster from his latest movie SSMB 28, he also wrote, “Today is all the more special! This one's for you Nanna” showering all his love on his dear father.

The poster showcases him in a mass appeal and is ready for a fight sequence with the backdrop of goons.

Just few hours to go for #SSMB28MassStrike ~ Unveiling today by our SUPER FANS 🤩🔥 06:03pm - at Theatres with #MosagallakuMosagadu4K 06:39pm - https://t.co/c1qHfNEPnH Celebrating the legacy of the SUPERSTAR KRISHNA garu! ❤️ Super 🌟 @urstrulyMahesh #Trivikram @hegdepooja… pic.twitter.com/8KoDlthVIg — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) May 31, 2023

Here is the time chart of today’s events… “Just few hours to go for #SSMB28MassStrike ~ Unveiling today by our SUPER FANS”.

06:03pm - at Theatres with #MosagallakuMosagadu4K

06:39pm - http://youtube.com/HaarikaHassineOfficial

Celebrating the legacy of the SUPERSTAR KRISHNA garu!”

LOCKED, LOADED & READY FOR BLAST! 🔥 #SSMB28#SSMB28MassStrike with title reveal 🤩 Remembering our Superstar Krishna garu on his Birth Anniversary! ✨ pic.twitter.com/GuswMhLbNj — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) May 30, 2023

The makers are also ready to launch the title of SSMB 28…

Going with the details of this movie it is tentatively titled as SSMB 28. This Trivikram's directorial is being bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. Glam dolls Sreeleela and Pooja Hegde are the lead actresses of this movie.

This movie will hit the theatres on the occasion of the next Pongal i.e on 13th January, 2024…

Even Manchu Manoj, Sudheer Babu and a few others reminisced superstar Krishna on this special occasion… Take a look!

Manchu Manoj

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, let's remember #Krishna Garu as the legend he was – a trailblazer, trendsetter & true superstar. ❤️ His contributions to Indian cinema will forever be cherished and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.#SSKLivesOn pic.twitter.com/KgCApfKR0E — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) May 31, 2023

Along with sharing a throwback pic of Krishna, he also wrote, “On the occasion of his birth anniversary, let's remember #Krishna Garu as the legend he was – a trailblazer, trendsetter & true superstar. His contributions to Indian cinema will forever be cherished and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. #SSKLivesOn”.

Vyra Entertainments

Sudheer Babu

Let's gather to celebrate the life and extraordinary film journey of our superstar! Watch the first pan world film from Telugu in 4k & great sound quality... #MosagallakuMosagadu with me!! pic.twitter.com/UKFS2o4VsZ — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 30, 2023

He shared the announcement of his father-in-law Krishna’s Mosagallaku Mosagallu re-release in the theatres…

Awaiting for SSMB title launch… Stay tuned for the updates!